Join Dr. Ping and me as we discuss his new book, A Spectre is Haunting America (available from the link below), and about how China's centrally-planned, micro-managed economy, complete with social credit scoring system, are increasingly lauded by our own elite as THE model to follow.

Dr. Pingnan Shi, Ph.D., aka Dr. Ping, grew up during China’s Cultural Revolution. His father was imprisoned, and his family was kicked out of their apartment during the Big Purge after Mao used the Red Guards to overthrow the government under Liu Shaoqi. He experienced poverty and witnessed mass starvation and public execution. In elementary school, he and his classmates were brainwashed by political officers to criticize their teachers, parents, and classmates. Like hundreds of millions of Chinese people, he was traumatized by the Red Terror. After Mao’s death, China opened its door to the outside world. Dr. Shi went to Canada in 1984 for his graduate studies in Electrical Engineering. He wanted to help China become a democracy. But his dream was crushed when the Chinese government under Deng Xiaoping sent in tanks and soldiers with assault weapons to massacre college students protesting peacefully in Tiananmen Square. It was then he realized the evil of Communism.

Dr. Shi immigrated to the US in 1995 and had worked as an engineer for 16 years before becoming a high school math teacher. He taught in a private Christian college preparatory school for seven years and realized the fundamental problems with America’s education. In 2018, he started a nonprofit to develop and advocate alternative education models. In May 2021, he was alarmed by the hiring of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) officers in the Indiana State government and several large school districts. It reminded him of the political officers during the Cultural Revolution. He spent a couple of months researching the origin of DEI and found that Marxism has already controlled most of America’s higher education, especially in schools of education. He thought Communism died after the Tiananmen Massacre but was shocked to see that it is very much alive in America’s college campuses. Since then, he has published several articles warning the American people about the evilness and danger of Marxism. He also has a weekly YouTube show where he interviews teachers and parents to expose Communism in K-12 education and explore alternative education models. He is committed to speaking to as many Americans as possible of the imminent danger of Communism.

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