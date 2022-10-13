A Truth Stranger than Fiction: Lessons from the Mermaids UK Charity Scandal

In this show, Dennis Noel Kavanagh, of the Queens Speech Podcast and Dennis Noel Kavanagh Substack walks us through the Mermaids UK charity scandal, unfolding as we speak.

* He also helps us answer the following questions, answers we should take seriously, and treat as lessons we can use to prevent worse horrors being visited on American children:

* How did charities like Mermaids get started and gain so much support so fast?

* What do we mean when we talk about “grooming” and “misinformation” when it comes to “gender care?”

* How do gender/queer theorists and groomers hide their toxic predation from average, everyday people, parents especially, and why is it legal when they do

* How is gender theory homophobic?

* What do we mean when we call the “trans” craze a “cult?”

* Why are we so damn afraid to open our mouths and challenge gender and queer theory (and what IS “queer theory”)?

* Why isn’t it enough to get gender theory out of the schools, and how can parents safeguard their children wherever they are?We are truly blessed to have Dennis speaking out on this topic, and I sincerely hope you will listen to this show and share it with at least one other person!Parents especially need to reclaim their role as #1 EXPERT in their child’s life, even when they don’t know what to do themselves. They should hand-pick ALL the other adults who have any access to their children, especially when they are confused and hurting! As Dennis says, if you wouldn’t hire them to babysit your kids while you go out to dinner, you shouldn’t allow them to “treat” your child’s mental illness!Dennis Noel Kavanagh is a former criminal barrister and now legal commentator, he is one of the three directors of the "Gay Men's Network", a not for profit organization fighting modern forms of homophobia. He joins me to discuss the willful manipulation and conversion of vulnerable children by the Mermaids "charity in the UK. We'll discuss what if anything we can take from this scandal in our fight to protect American kids from the same fate.

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