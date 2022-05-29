Amplifying Different Voices

Ada Akpala was one of my first guests ever on The Reason We Learn, but it’s been a while since we’ve talked. We try to get together as often as we can just to talk about current events, historical events, and culture to compare notes. She shares what she’s seeing and hearing in the UK, and I share my American perspective. Our conversations are always spontaneous, honest, and fun!In this episode, we discuss:

* The Queen’s Jubilee, and perceptions of the monarchy in the UK.

* Identity markers, and how they don’t work.

* Gender Ideology.

* Perspectives on Gun Control, hers, mine, and our respective cultures.

* Character education, and who’s responsible for it.

Ada is the host of her own YouTube channel, Different Voice Initiative where she provides alternative perspectives to historical events and current events, and challenges false narratives and mainstream beliefs in relation to the two. She’s also active on Instagram and Twitter, @Ada_Akpala. I hope you’ll follow and subscribe to her there too!

Enjoy, and as always, thank you for your support! It makes this work possible.





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