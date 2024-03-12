Are We Building a Soviet Style Surveillance State? With David Krae

David Krae is a writer, actor, director and producer. In 2007, he won the Golden Palm Award for Best Screenplay at the Beverly Hills Film Festival for his script Lucretia. In 2006, he directed The House, an independent feature film and has since produced several other independent feature film projects. It was the official selection at the Canadian Filmmakers' Festival. Krae has been in various TV shows as well. He has been in Degrassi: The Next Generation as Julien, and Queer as Folk (North American TV series) You can find him at https://www.davidkrae.com Find his historical fiction on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=n%3A13314... SUPPORT MY WORK: Your support makes my work possible. If you appreciate this content, please consider supporting me in one of the following ways: Join The Reason We Learn Community @WOKESCREEN : https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ Join The Reason We Parent - Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-... Hire me for consulting, tutoring and public speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman Purchase TRWL Merch: https://store.wokescreen.com/the-reas... Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... #surveillancestate #education #spying #sovietunion #communism #stasi #k12 #camerasintheclassroom #survellance
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