Barrington Martin, II was born and raised in the great city of Atlanta, GA. After qualifying for a the 2020 Congressional primary in Georgia’s 5th District, he’s become a formidable political thought leader in the nation with writing credits in Newsweek, Fox News, Breitbart, ScoonTv, and appearances on various international news media sources including RT News and Sky Australia.

He is the host of ‘The Barrington Report” on ATL Talks radio, on iHeart radio.

During this conversation, we discussed the influences that made Barrington into the successful, confident man he is today, the most important of which was his family.

We talked about racial “achievement gaps,” disaggregation of data by race, and what he thinks of that, and I asked him what’s missing from education today.

Finally, we discussed how well (or poorly) government solves problems in education.

This was a great conversation, full of something all too rare today: common sense and honesty. Enjoy, and please share!

Contact Barrington:

@_Barringtonii -Twitter

@bdmii_ -Instagram

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