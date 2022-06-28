“Tranpa” Buck Angel stopped by The Reason We Learn today, and we had a great conversation!

Here are the questions I asked, and he answered, with grace and humor, passion, and wisdom:

Who is Buck Angel, and what would you like us to know about you?

* What can you tell us about feeling like the opposite sex, if you can describe it to us, what is that like?

* What do you think of “wrong-body” theory?

* What do you think there was about living as a man you wanted in your life?

* What do you think of that change from “gender dysphoria” to “gender identity?”

* Do you have any theories about why so many kids today think they are trans?

* What do you think is the real distribution of people whose gender dysphoria is organic?

* In school, feeling as you did, do you think it would have been appropriate for your teachers to affirm you, or counselors to socially transition you, or help you medically transition?

* Do you think your struggle was, in any way helpful to you?

Let’s talk about the “affirmation” model of care…

* Do you think the adults working in and around kids right now adequately understand what they’re teaching kids?

* Proponents of affirmation claim they are helping the kids be “safer” in the world, that they’re saving lives (from suicide) and preventing hate. Do you agree with these claims?

What’s your advice?

* What would you like to say to these teachers, counselors, and therapists, most of whom probably think they’re doing good, and are well-meaning?

* What’s the best argument in your opinion for waiting until adulthood?

* What would you say to the kids, especially teenagers, who would probably say they feel exactly the way you did about their bodies, about feeling like they’re in the wrong body, etc?

* What about well-meaning parents? What would you tell parents today who are struggling to love and support their children, but who don’t want them making permanent decisions about their bodies until they’re physically and emotionally more mature?

Many thanks to Buck for coming on the show, and for the audience for participating! Please share this show with parents, teachers, counselors, and anyone else you think would benefit from hearing it!Please follow Buck on Twitter @BuckAngel, and check out his website too.Buck stuck around with me on Patreon for 30 minutes of “bonus” material for Patrons only, including questions about his background in the porn industry, and his reaction to those who blame porn for a host of different societal problems, including problems our kids are having.

Thanks for checking it out and supporting me!





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