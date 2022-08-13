California Teacher Speaks Out

Ray Raymond has a teaching career spanning 29 years in both public and private schools from the kindergarten to the university level. He is still employed in the California public schools system. He's also spent 10 years as Master Teacher (teaching education students who are finishing their degrees by having them internship in his classroom).

He has numerous teaching and tech awards, served on numerous curriculum adoption committees, and is a Math and Science Coach

Credentials: Bachelor's in Child Psychology Master's in Educational Philosophy He is currently writing his dissertation.

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