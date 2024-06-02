California's Woke Math Update: Does the UC System Have an Anti-Jewish Bias? with Deacon John Wilson

John Wilson is back to give us an update on how things are going with Math education in California, something everyone should care about because as CA goes, so goes the nation when it comes to school curriculum. He'll also share what he's hearing from students about the UC system's growing anti-Jewish problem on its campuses. John H. Wilson, III became the full-time Education and Enrichment Program (EEP) Director in 2006 at West Angeles Church after earning his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from George Washington University and enjoying a 20-year career as an aerospace engineer and years of volunteer youth work in his church and community. Under his direction for over two decades, EEP has grown from modest math tutoring sessions to a noteworthy educational program that has provided year-round enrichment opportunities to thousands of youth, mostly non-members, from over 50 middle and high schools across Los Angeles County and serving more than 600 families. From 2004 until now, through his vision and work, over 2,000 youth in the Los Angeles and Long Beach area have attained an affordable college. Over this time, John has developed an expertise for admission, enrollment, financial aid and many other details of the college access process John’s vision to provide the best resources developed into a partnership with Princeton Review for SAT Prep classes; a CSU Summer Algebra Institute for 6th through 9th graders; a Summer Bridge Program to enhance math, science and language skills; and a College Readiness Program to equip students for higher-learning. He also established youth Life Skills Workshops and a Parent Institute to communicate vital information. Finally, John has mentored dozens of students to and through successful careers. His region-wide outreach includes coaching math teachers and consulting with charter school staff to help them build strong math curriculums. John has also served on several community boards at El Camino Community College, received the Vertie Blackwell Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019, El Camino Community Service Award in 2007, and the NAACP Man of Valor Award in 2006 and 2010. John has 3 successful grown children and is married and lives in Long Beach. SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL If you appreciate this type of programming, please consider supporting my work: Join The Reason We Learn Community @WOKESCREEN : https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ Join The Reason We Parent - Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-... Hire me for consulting, tutoring and public speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman Purchase TRWL Merch: https://store.wokescreen.com/the-reas... Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... #matheducation #K12 #california #public schools #teaching #math #woke #joboaler #antisemitism

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