Frank McCormick was back at The Reason We Learn today to catch us up about what he’s been doing since he took a stand last year in his district of Waukegan, Illinois. A former History and Civics teacher, Frank tried to fight critical theories from inside his school quietly, inside his classroom, but outside the school, he built a platform at Chalkboard Heresy, and told the truth about what was going on behind the schoolhouse doors. For that truth-telling, he paid dearly. After being harassed, bullied, defamed, and then ignored by his union, Frank recently decided to take a job offer elsewhere, and left. In this broadcast, he explains what why, how he sees the landscape of public education in America now, and what parents can and should do to protect their own kids.

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