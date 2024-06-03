Confronting DEI Hypocrisy: The Censoring of the "Killing America" Documentary

In this episode, I'm joined by Diana Blum, a mom featured in Eli Steele's new documentary, "Killing America." We will discuss the film, but can only show stills because YT will not allow the film of any clips of it to be shown on this platform. Please visit the link below watch the film prior to watching this episode to fully understand what we will be discussing. https://rumble.com/v4np95x-killing-am... Dr. Diana Blum is a board-certified neurologist who graduated from the University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine and completed her Neurology Residency at Stanford Hospital and Clinics. She is a mom of two currently enrolled SUHSD students and during the pandemic, she began noticing that an illiberal ideology was dominating the narrative in school curriculums. She spent the following two years volunteering in the classroom at Belle Haven Elementary in East Menlo Park to better understand what the root issues were. SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL If you appreciate this type of programming, please consider supporting my work: Join The Reason We Learn Community @WOKESCREEN : https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ Join The Reason We Parent - Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-... Hire me for consulting, tutoring and public speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman Purchase TRWL Merch: https://store.wokescreen.com/the-reas... Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... #DEI #education #k12 #censorship #hypocrisy #antisemitism #equity #criticalracetheory #intersectionality #holocaust #history #americandream #parenting #SFUSD
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