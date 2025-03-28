The Reason We Learn

Successful education requires three components sustaining their contributions:

School system

Parents

Students

If any one part is lacking the structure will fail.

What you have nailed is that abdicating one’s responsibilities is problematic, no matter what component you’re in.

I’ve read your essay and your list and I agree with you. I teach in a low-income high school. We have a new principal who has real spine. He encourages teachers to remove students who refuse to work or are disruptive. If they leave school so be it.

Interesting thing regarding grammar. My school requires every teacher, regardless of subject, to start class with a reading and writing assignment. Apparently, there’s a problem with teaching language skills. I don’t know what the problem(s) is/are. (Classes too big would be my guess.) I now read that this is even a problem in colleges.

BTW, I’m proud to say that I do not blame parents. Nor have I heard a colleague blame a parent.

