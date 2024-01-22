Discipline is Not Abuse, with Disaffected Podcast's Joshua Slocum

When it comes to the word "abuse," woke projection is REAL. Not only are they claiming "Your parents won't love you" to lure the kids into toxic ideologies, they're browbeating parents with "If you don't do this, your kid won't love you anymore" or "you don't want a dead child, do you?" Many parents are so scared of even being accused of "abuse," they're allowing their children to run their homes. Joshua Slocum, host of the Disaffected podcast will join us to discuss the misuse of the word "abuse," as well as the discipline that's lacking because of it. Josh Slocum is the host of the weekly show Disaffected. The show looks at society, culture, and politics through the lens of abnormal psychology. Society now runs on "domestic abuse" rules, and features narcissistic and emotionally unstable behavior known to any child who grew up in an abusive home. At 41, a family crisis forced Josh to see that his mother was deranged beyond help with Borderline and Narcissistic personality disorders. It quickly became clear that the same derangement at home had gone public and feral with the "woke" left. This connection between private domestic abuse and public narcissism is the basis of Disaffected. Disaffected on Youtube: / @disaffectedpodcast Disaffected on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/Disaffected/live... Book a coaching session with Josh: https://joshuaslocum.net/ Disaffected on Substack: https://disaffectedpod.substack.com/ Disaffected on Twitter: / disaffectedpod
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