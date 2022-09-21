Fighting Medical Tyranny

When is a school really “open?” Is it when kids aren’t forced to do virtual school, or is it when they don’t need to show proof of vaccination to enter the building, or participate in before/after-school activities?What if you’re a teacher, who can’t go to work (or keep your job) because you aren’t vaccinated, and refuse to get vaccinated? These are some of the questions we tackle in this show.Stephanie Edmonds has been a tireless fighter for medical freedom for students, and to restore childhood and parental rights and autonomy. She's a creator at Chalkboard Review, a mom, and a former teacher.

You can follow Stephanie @teachingliberty on Instagram and @TeachingLiberty1 on Twitter.

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