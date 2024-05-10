How Radicalized Language Hurts Race Relations, with Ada Akpala

How does radicalized language hurt race relations? Do you even know that language has been radicalized? Are you using it yourself without even realizing it? Ada Akpala joins me to discuss this topic. Ada Akpala is a writer, commentator, and content creator. She is particularly interested in subjects and narratives about race and identity. Once featured on BBC Radio 4's Analysis, she seeks to empower individuals by challenging victimhood and defeatist mentalities. She aims to uplift people and discourage divisive beliefs that undermine personal morale and fuel intergroup tensions. Subscribe to Ada's YT channel: www.youtube.com/@adaakpala Follow Ada on X: twitter.com/ada_akpala Get in touch with her at ada@theequianoproject.com SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL If you appreciate this type of programming, please consider supporting my work: Join The Reason We Learn Community @WOKESCREEN : https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ Join The Reason We Parent - Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-parent/ Hire me for consulting, tutoring and public speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman Purchase TRWL Merch: https://store.wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-learn/ Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... #race #language #racerelations #racism #antiracism #education #k12 #radicalizedlanguage
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