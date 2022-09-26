How the ALA Puts the "Lie" in Librarian

Last week was “Banned Books Week,” which in itself is predicated on a lie, but it’s just one of many lies told by librarians in the United States.Dan Kleinman and I discuss how the American Library Association trains its members to lie to parents, and the public, even if it means violating state law. We also talk specifically about what a book ban “is” and isn’t, and what really motivates librarians to engage in this subterfuge (hint: it’s not just politics). Dan Kleinman is the owner SafeLibraries® brand library educational services. For over almost a quarter Century he has raised public awareness of crime, sexual harassment in libraries, and inappropriate books and web sites in schools due to American Library Association policy. ⚖️ See SafeLibraries

Also follow him on Twitter @SexHarassed or email SafeLibraries@pm.me.

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