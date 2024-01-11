How the Ritual Scapegoating of Jews Empowers Totalitarians with Dr. Naya Lekht and Ooana Trien

Join us as we take a look not so much at what Jew hatred is, but how it is manufactured for purpose. My guests include Dr. Naya Lecht and Oona Trien, two scholars of the subject who will bring their unique backgrounds and perspectives to this important discussion. There's a method to the madness, and once you see it, you cannot un-see it! Dr. Naya Lekht is a scholar on contemporary anti-Semitism and works with the Jewish community to enhance pride and education in the history of the Jewish people and the Arab-Israeli conflict. In addition to her interest in the history of anti-Semitism, Naya likewise writes and teaches about Soviet history. In 2022, Naya was a guest educator for the National Teachers' Seminar at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, where she taught a cohort of teachers on the topic of Soviet literature and film. She holds a Ph.D. from UCLA, where she wrote about Holocaust literature in the Soviet Union, where she was born. Find Naya on Instagram @naya_lecht Read her work at White Rose Magazine: https://whiterosemagazine.com/contrib... Ooana Trien, a graduate of Tish school of the arts with a concentration in experimental and classical theater. Daughter of a Hungarian mother, and survivor of both Hitler and Stalin, whose father--a former nobleman--who died in Stalin's Romanian Gulag, otherwise known as the Pitesti Prison experiment (an experiment to prove that human beings were nothing more than reactive MEAT). Find Ooana on YouTube at @ooana and on Twitter @oona SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL If you appreciate this type of programming, please consider supporting my work: Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman Subscribe to my Substack: https://thereasonwelearn.substack.com Purchase TRWL Merch: https://store.wokescreen.com/the-reas... Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... Contact me: X @deb_fillman and @ReasonWeLearn Instagram: @thereasonwelearn #antisemitism #socialism #totalitarianism #education #israel #hamas #oligarchy #gorky #sovietunion #communism #marxism #literature #art #history #parenting #jewish
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