How to Get the Government Out of Education, with Mike Ross, Libertarian Candidate for NC Governor

"School Choice" is all the rage these days, especially with conservatives and GOP candidates in 2024, but ESAs and voucher programs keep government in charge of education, which is what most parents say they don't want. Is there a way to get government OUT of education? Mike Ross, Libertarian candidate for NC governor will be here to discuss! Mike Ross has lived in the Charlotte area for more than two decades with his wife of 18 years and their son. He obtained degrees in business and finance before becoming a Certified Financial Planner. After getting his start in tech, he began working in the corporate sector in the early 2000s until he left to start “My Money Coach” in 2018 to help provide quality financial advice to people of all economic backgrounds. Using the Golden Rule as his guide, he works hard to provide for his family and to help others in need. His modesty and selfless attitude have led him to become active in his community, non-profit groups, and movements like the Sunshine Project. When he is not running his business, homeschooling his son, or working with various groups that serve those in need, he and his family enjoy spending time by attending church, going to the gun range, and having family nights at their Gaston County home. SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL If you appreciate this type of programming, please consider supporting my work: Join The Reason We Learn Community @WOKESCREEN : https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ Join The Reason We Parent - Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-... Hire me for consulting, tutoring and public speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman Purchase TRWL Merch: https://store.wokescreen.com/the-reas... Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... #politics #schoolchoice #NC2024election #education #libertarian #NCgovernor #k12
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