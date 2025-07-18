The Reason We Learn

The Reason We Learn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ARTK12's avatar
ARTK12
Jul 18

Excellent article! Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sandra Kessler's avatar
Sandra Kessler
Jul 18

So this is the REAL, Deb? Wow! So many things I never knew about you. I had that cooking gene in me, too. Never thought to do it professionally, was not an option, but I’m better at it now at 74 than ever. Bread, too! Bagels? Can I be your taste tester? ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by The Reason We Learn and others
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Deborah Fillman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture