"I left teaching to open a micro-school"

Mercedes Grant is a former public educator that founded Path of Life Learning, a microschool in Yorktown, VA. She is a military spouse who has worked in the public school system in four states, and decided to break away to offer an exciting and exceptional learning experience for her daughter and her students. She can be reached at PathofLifeLearning@gmail.com, and you can follow her journey on Facebook @facebook.com/pathoflifelearning.
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