The Reason We Learn

The Reason We Learn

The Reason We Learn
The Reason We Learn Podcast
"I left teaching to open a micro-school"
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"I left teaching to open a micro-school"

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The Reason We Learn
Sep 06, 2022

Mercedes Grant is a former public educator that founded Path of Life Learning, a microschool in Yorktown, VA. She is a military spouse who has worked in the public school system in four states, and decided to break away to offer an exciting and exceptional learning experience for her daughter and her students. She can be reached at PathofLifeLearning@gmail.com, and you can follow her journey on Facebook @facebook.com/pathoflifelearning.



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