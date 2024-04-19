Is the Trans Movement a Cult

The Trans movement, indeed Queer Theory itself, has been called a "gnostic cult," but is it one, gnostic or otherwise? Simone & Malcolm Collins, hosts of the Based Camp YouTube channel and authors of The Pragmatist's Guides - to Life, Relationships, Sexuality, Governance, and Crafting Religion, all of which have been bestsellers, join me to discuss! Simone & Malcolm Collins are entrepreneurs, authors of The Pragmatist's Guide to Life, Relationships, Sexuality, Governance, and Crafting Religion (all of which have been bestsellers, with one topping the Wall Street Journal bestseller list) and advocates for pronatalism (Pronatalist.org) and education reform (CollinsInstitute.org). Among other channels, their work has been covered by Insider, VICE News, the Telegraph, Entrepreneur, Bloomberg, and the National Post. In addition to addressing a variety of topics on their podcast, Based Camp, Simone and Malcolm lecture on business operations, demographic collapse, education innovation, and relationships. Based Camp: / @simoneandmalcolm SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL If you appreciate this type of programming, please consider supporting my work: Join The Reason We Learn Community @WOKESCREEN : https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ Join The Reason We Parent - Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-... Hire me for consulting, tutoring and public speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman Purchase TRWL Merch: https://store.wokescreen.com/the-reas... Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... #trans #transmovement #queertheory #gnosticcult #cult #religion #education #k12 #gendertheory #queertheory #queerpedagogy
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