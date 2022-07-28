Josh Daws is the host of the Great Awakening podcast (available wherever podcasts are), where he talks about how woke ideas are infiltrating churches, and Christianity in general, and what to do about it.We talked about this topic, his story, and how he and his wife decided to homeschool their kids, and how that's going. I asked him what common ground he thought there was between secular homeschool families and Christian, and together we came up with some ideas for joining forces to homeschool our kids and provide exit ramps from schools!Check it out!

Follow Josh @JoshDaws on Twitter, and check out his podcast, The Great Awakening wherever podcasts are available, and his YouTube at Josh Daws.

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