The Reason We Learn

The Reason We Learn

The Reason We Learn
The Reason We Learn Podcast
Mental Health-Scare in Schools
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Mental Health-Scare in Schools

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The Reason We Learn
Sep 13, 2023

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger has worked as an LCSW for over 20 years in a variety of settings and programs. Most recently she worked with teens in school and outpatient settings. She realized that the vast majority of parents are unprepared to engage the Mental Health system from a position on knowledge and understanding. She is here to help educate parents on what to expect and how to interact with a very complicated and insular system.

Topics of this conversation include:

* school counselors being horrible;

* involving parents;

* parental rights;

* how wrong our mental health system is;

* how therapy speak is ruining us all;

* how kids shouldn’t be encouraged to be peer counselors;

and whatever else is on her mind…

Follow Pam on X @truththerapist, and check out her website, work, public speaking and service offerings here: https://linktr.ee/thetruthfultherapist



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