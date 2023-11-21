Mental Healthism: A Mind Field in Education Part 2

This is part 2 of my fascinating conversation with Christine Jones, aka The Palmer Worm on X. If you have not yet listened to Part 1, I strongly recommend you do so this will make more sense.
This portion is longer than Part 1 so as to avoid breaking it into three parts in an unnatural way. Whereas part one introduced the the core values and ideas of the unconstrained, “affective” approach to education (as opposed to the constrained (or traditional/classical), “cognitive” approach, part 2 delves into the people, and the policies that set the West on its current path towards memory erasure, and cultural suicide.
If you truly want to understand why AND how this happened, these shows are essential listening.
Please also subscribe to and support Christine’s work, which she does tirelessly and voluntarily, and shares with us so generously in the hope that we may salvage some semblance of sanity, at least for ourselves and our individual posterity, before it’s too late.
To learn more about the why and how of where we are, in education and our culture at large, please also watch this incredible video series produced and presented by Canadian Historian, Curtis McManus: The Age of Nihilism. Watch ALL five parts.
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