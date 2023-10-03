Mental Healthism: A Mind Field in Education Part 1

This is Part 1 of a 2 part series with Christine Jones of .

Christine presents her research on what appears to be a new ideology she (and some others) call "Mental Healthism."

Christine Jones is wife and mother of four. She graduated with a degree in Classical Music Analysis & Performance, began working in the mid-90s, entering the teaching field via an apprenticeship scheme. She has 25 yrs experience in Education comprising: Public, Private & Alternative Secondary & 6th Form Classroom Teaching; Choral Directing (County Youth Choirs, Adult Choirs, School Choirs, University Choirs); Singing Teaching (coaching for ABRSM Gr.5-8 & National Youth Choir Auditions); Advisory Teacher Professional Development Program Delivery (Aural/Vocal Approach Musicianship); Delivering Whole School INSET Programs & Conference Presentations across the UK (over 10 yrs); Corporate Choral Sessions for Management Training Programs, and Delivery of CiPD Training Program; Co-Teaching (& Designing) of Module on Concert Audience Engagement for Post Grad Ed Students. She is not a trained mental health professional, just a keen observer of reality, and independent researcher seeking answers to questions about what ails our education system, our culture, and our kids.

You can find Christine on X @thepalmerworm, and





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