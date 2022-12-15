NAEP Scores: Blame COVID or Common Core?

We’ve been told the low, LOW NAEP test scores out this year were so low because of Covid, and school closures, but is that accurate? Lynne Taylor, an expert on Common Core, and it’s long-term impact on learning outcomes joins me to assess the situation, and to explain how and why the “crisis” we perceive today was set in motion decades ago.Lynne Taylor has been recognized by her peers as an expert in Common Core, Career Tech Education, Career Pathways, workforce and competency based education reform, social emotional learning (child abuse) STEM/STEAM/STREAM from the UN, and federal overreaches into education and our families.

Her work has been recognized and honored by Charlotte Iserbyt, legendary education whistleblower. Lynne humbly carries on Charlotte's mission to expose corruption in, not only education, but of our nation.

Since 2002, she has been a featured speaker at small meetings and large conferences, and a multi media guest on several outlets, nationwide. Since 2009, she has served as a frequent guest on nationwide radio and multimedia shows based out of a dozen States (so far). Lynne also helped co-establish PIE NC (Preserving Integrity and Excellence in Education for NC) circa 2012.

Lynne is a retired private (homeschool) teacher and regionally recognized support group leader, wife and mom. Lynne was also an adviser to the national grassroots campaign "Child Abuse in the Classroom,” where it is the campaign's belief that "Repealing ESSA and Restoring FERPA" are the best ways to help restore our nation's education system.business owner and children's ministry director (2 separate churches), board member for Heart for Homeschoolers Ministry, and leadership team member for US PIE (Parents Involved in Education).

She has been awarded the 2011 Distinguished Educator from the National Society of High School Scholars, as well as the 2016 L&B Network's Torchbearer Award for educational advocacy. She has appeared several times before the NC General Assembly in efforts to preserve freedom in education, and has written researched articles for "Prevent Common Core" and the Patriot Institute.Lynne blogs at Common Core Diva and is currently, a weekly guest on The Sons of Liberty Media Show's Wednesday "Rotten to the Core" episodes. Most recently, Lynne has joined forces with another independent thinker, Suzanne Hamner (Hamner It Out on Brighteon) to create the Liberty Belles. "Catching Fire TV", a project of the American Policy Center (Tom DeWeese) has extended an opportunity for Lynne's own show.





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