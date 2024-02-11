No One is Coming to Save You, With Kate Wand

Kate Wand is a content creator, video and podcast producer, and author of the Very Opinionated Kate Wand Substack. In this video, we sit down to discuss collectivism vs. individualism, how the former dominates our culture, politics, and education establishment right now, and how to deal with the fact that no one is coming to save you from any of it. Some recent samples of Kate's work that are relevant: Who Will Be The Leaders of Tomorrow? | Harry Wade & Kate Wand • Who Will Be The Leaders of Tomorrow? ... The Recent Scandal Breaking the Internet • The Scandal BREAKING the internet How the Left Poisoned Education with Phil Magness • How the Left POISONED Education | Phi... Kate's Reading List for Viewers: The Road to Serfdom, F.A. Hayek https://a.co/d/fgdHiUm Man's Search for Meaning, Viktor E. Frankl https://a.co/d/32gt6kR Reading Lolita in Tehran, by Azar Nafisi https://a.co/d/5BRJ4HP Find Kate at: Website: very-opinionated.com Podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/sh... YouTube: / katewand Substack: katewand.substack.com Your support makes my work possible. If you appreciate this content, please consider supporting me in one of the following ways: Join The Reason We Learn Community @WOKESCREEN : https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ Join The Reason We Parent - Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-... Hire me for consulting, tutoring and public speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman Purchase TRWL Merch: https://store.wokescreen.com/the-reas... Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... #education #philosophy #history #culture #indoctrination #hivemind #collectivism #individualism #objectivism #viktorfrankl #dei #racism #antisemitism
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