Normalizing Evil: The Rising Threat to Child Safety

Most parents don’t receive any formal education in child development, and the educators pushing toxic ideologies in American schools are benefitting from their ignorance. As someone committed to helping parents protect their children, I asked Professor Alaric Naudé to help me explain exactly how children’s brains develop, and how they actually learn, so parents can better understand why the threat posed by critical social justice, and gender ideology is so great. In this broadcast, Alaric we discuss child development stages, what is and is not appropriate in terms of material at each stage, why respecting childhood innocence matters, and how normalizing language and behaviors that assault this innocence is evil.

Our kids are in very real danger, cognitively, as well as emotionally, and ultimately, in many cases, physically. It is up to us to learn all we can about what they need so we can properly protect them from adults who do not have their best interests at heart.

To that end, I hope you will listen to this show, and share it with other parents as well!

You can follow Alaric on Twitter @AlaricNaude or on his website.





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