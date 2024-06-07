Protecting Freedom of Expression on College Campuses, with Paul Rossi and Randy Wayne

Freedom of expression on college campuses has been under assault across America for years, and at Cornell University the problem was particularly bad, so a group of alumni decided they'd had enough. Through hard work and dedication, they persuaded the President to launch a university-wide free expression initiative. Cornell Alum Paul Rossi and Cornell Professor Randy Wayne join me to discuss how the University's freedom of expression initiative is working as we approach the one year anniversary of its implementation. Paul Rossi is an active high school math teacher and the co-founder and CEO of Terra Firma Teaching Alliance, a peer support and placement network of traditional K-12 teachers. Find Paul at: https://tfteach.org/ Randy Wayne is an associate professor at Cornell University. He is a biophysical plant cell biologist, in the Laboratory of Natural Philosophy, who researches the nature of light. He teaches Plant Cell Biology, Light and Video Microscopy, and a nonmajors course called Light and Life. He is the author of Plant Cell Biology: From Astronomy to Zoology and Light and Video Microscopy. He is co-chair of the Heterodox Academy Campus Community at Cornell University, which brings heterodox thinkers to campus. He is the recipient of the Steamboat Institute’s 2023 Courage in Education Award for being a tireless advocate for free speech and intellectual diversity. SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL If you appreciate this type of programming, please consider supporting my work: Join The Reason We Learn Community @WOKESCREEN : https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ Join The Reason We Parent - Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-... Hire me for consulting, tutoring and public speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman Purchase TRWL Merch: https://store.wokescreen.com/the-reas... Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... #freedomofexpression #college #cornell #cornelluniversity #freedomofspeech #DEI #diversity #heterodoxacademy
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