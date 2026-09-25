Illustration by W. H. Drake, 1893, from my father’s copy of The Two Jungle Books.

My father did the voices

“Loooook and be afraaaaaid!” he hissed every time he read Rudyard Kipling’s “Rikki-Tikki-Tavi” to my five-year-old self. And by “every time,” I mean often enough that the story, complete with his versions of its characters, is more vivid in my memory than stories I’ve read to myself in the past year.

I still have the copy he used: The Two Jungle Books, which includes “Rikki-Tikki-Tavi,” with illustrations by W. H. Drake and J. Lockwood Kipling, the author’s own father. Given to my father by his father for his seventh birthday in 1941, it’s one of my most treasured possessions. I keep it safe in the glass cabinet of a secretary desk that once belonged to his mother, my grandmother, and nothing could ever induce me to part with it. My father has been gone four years now, but his memory, and his voice, live on in those pages.

So, you can imagine how thrilled I was to be offered the opportunity to interview Forrest Dickison, the artist who has illustrated a beautiful new edition of this story. I’d already been planning to return to Substack and YouTube, but I was struggling to find the right way to start, especially since I want to talk about education differently than I have before. Reading Rikki’s story again in preparation for this interview, I found the way.

The war in the garden

If you’ve never read the story, or it’s been a while, here’s the gist. Rikki-tikki-tavi is a young mongoose who gets washed out of his burrow by a summer flood and is rescued, half-drowned, by an English family living in India: a mother, a father, and their little boy, Teddy. Rikki makes himself at home, and it doesn’t take him long to discover that the garden belongs to two cobras, Nag and his wife, Nagaina. They know that a mongoose in the house means trouble for snakes, so they plan to kill the family, drive Rikki out, and claim the garden for their soon-to-hatch babies. Rikki has help, if you can call it that, from Darzee, a tailorbird more interested in singing than fighting; Darzee’s far more sensible wife; and Chuchundra, a muskrat too frightened to run into the middle of the room. What follows is a battle in the garden, in the house, and finally, in the snakes’ nest itself.

From the first time I heard it, I could relate to Rikki. His family motto was “Run and find out,” and I’ve been running and finding out my whole life. As a Gen X kid, I was lightly supervised even when I was very young, and I’d regularly wander off from my parents to see what books their friends kept on their shelves. My father took me to the hardware store often, and I adored it. I’d walk up and down the aisles, borderline obsessed with the tools, asking what each one was for. As I got older, I turned that same nosiness on everything, and taught myself to cook, sew, and handle basic home repairs along the way.

Rikki’s raw courage was another matter. That came slowly, over years of growing up, and I’m still working on it. I won’t run from a fight worth having, but I’ve never been especially eager to tangle with snakes, real or metaphorical. Somewhere along the way, though, my curiosity and my courage started pulling in the same direction, and that’s how I ended up writing about education.

Trouble is, it was never enough for me to just find out. I had to do something constructive with what I found. Spoiler alert: Rikki rids his garden of snakes. But no matter how hard I tried, I was never going to clear the snakes out of American education on my own. One mongoose can only do so much in a garden that big.

Where I’ve been

And that brings me to where I’ve been all these months.

Focusing on how broken American education is, day in and day out, was breaking me. As my sixtieth birthday loomed, I had to ask myself how I wanted to spend the life I have left, which, according to family history and actuarial tables, and barring illness or accident, is about twenty-five years. It didn’t take much deliberation to decide I didn’t want to spend it feeling frustrated and helpless.

So I focused on my own life, doing things that bring me joy: hiking, reading historical novels, sewing, and tending to real-life friendships. Stepping away turned out to be its own kind of running and finding out. I started noticing things my algorithm had never shown me. Some of them surprised me. A few changed me, I think for the better.

For example, when I was perpetually online, if you’d asked me whether feminists had any good points, I would have laughed in your face. As a Gen Xer who remembers how much worse things were for women in the seventies and eighties, I thought claims about the patriarchy were hyperbolic, invented to suit a political agenda. Then I spent a lot more time out in the world, and I had a rude awakening. I witnessed misogyny almost every day. I listened to customers at the restaurant where I worked talk loudly about the female servers and what they’d like to do to them. It seemed like a day didn’t go by without a report of a woman being attacked on the street in my city, sometimes in broad daylight.

Maybe I should have been more curious about why young women are still talking about “the patriarchy.” Skepticism has its place, but when it calcifies into bias, learning becomes impossible. I knew this about the bias in American education, but I was so busy pointing it out I forgot to consider whether I had some of my own.

I still wouldn’t call myself a feminist. I’m not a joiner of movements, and changing my mind about some things doesn’t mean I’ve changed my core values. I’m still 100 percent certain that this experiment we call America is the best idea humankind has ever had, and I’m still certain that evil exists in the world. But I’d been writing off a real danger as paranoia and treating people as enemies when they may have had a point. Some of the people I’d been rolling my eyes at were mongooses too, fighting snakes in a corner of the garden I hadn’t bothered to look at. Intentions matter. Well-meaning people do harmful things all the time, but you can’t tell a fellow mongoose from a cobra until you take the time to find out.

Speaking of evil...

When I was a young child listening to “Rikki-Tikki-Tavi,” there was a moment when I felt sorry for the cobra Nagaina. I didn’t understand why Rikki had to destroy her eggs, and I asked my father why there wasn’t another solution. You might say it was my childish way of asking why they couldn’t all just “coexist.” His answer was simple: “A cobra only knows how to be a cobra.”

It took me years to understand what he meant. Nag and Nagaina want to kill a little boy, his parents, and any animal that stands in their way, so they can have the garden all to themselves. They’re the ones who refuse to coexist, not the humans, and not the mongoose. The lesson: you can’t wish a danger into something harmless because you’d like it to be.

We make this mistake all the time now. We look at people whose stated goals are openly hostile to our way of life and insist they must want the same things we do, because that’s more comfortable to believe.

At the same time, the metaphor can only stretch so far. We’re not mongooses, and the people around us aren’t snakes. A cobra can only ever be a cobra, but human beings can think, reason, ask questions, and make judgment calls. The neighbor, the business owner down the street, the stranger whose opinion we don’t like -- we don’t get to decide they’re cobras before we’ve found out. And if, after asking the questions, it turns out they are, then we act, decisively and without apology.

That’s what I get from Rikki. He has a healthy fear of the snakes, but he isn’t reactive. He studies his environment and the other creatures in it, identifies the real threats, and doesn’t strike until he knows he must.

Looking back, I don’t think my father set out to teach me discernment, or the importance of character traits like loyalty and courage. Knowing him and how nostalgic he was for his own childhood, he was probably reading this story as much for himself as for me. But his motives hardly matter. The lessons were learned just the same. “Rikki-Tikki-Tavi” taught me more about life, and made me more eager to learn, than school ever did.

Do the voices

Here’s the thing about a story like this one: you can lecture a kid about courage and loyalty until you’re blue in the face, and it won’t stick half as well as one good fight in a cobra’s nest, heard from the safety of your father’s (or mother’s) lap.

And yes, it’s violent. A snake gets bitten through the back of the head, a cobra gets shot in the bathroom, eggs get smashed, and the whole thing ends in a fight to the death underground. I know plenty of parents today who would be tempted to skip those parts, or skip the story altogether. Please don’t. Kids already know the world has scary things in it. What they need is to watch someone small stand up to those scary things and win. I was five, and I handled it just fine. I even had enough brain left over to feel sorry for Nagaina and pester my father with questions about it. Give children more credit. They can handle a lot more than we think, especially with someone they trust sitting right next to them.

That’s why I’m so grateful to Forrest Dickison for reimagining this story for a new generation of Rikki fans. He painted every illustration by hand, in watercolor, gouache, and colored pencil, and his Rikki is every bit the fierce, curious little hero I pictured as a child. If you have kids or grandkids, get a copy of his new edition from Cannonball Books and read it with them. My interview with Forrest will be up on my YouTube channel on Tuesday, September 29 and I can’t wait for you to hear why he loves this story as much as I do.

Whether or not you start with this story, read to your kids. Start before they understand every word, and don’t stop just because they can read on their own. Read them the books you loved and let them see how much you loved them. Do the voices, even if you think you sound ridiculous. My father certainly did, but fifty-five years later, I can still hear him.



About Forrest Dickison

Forrest is a leading American traditionalist artist, bent on bringing beauty, vibrance, and grit to imaginations across the American West.

He is a writer, animator, landscape painter, and professor of Visual Storytelling, and proud father of four.



You’ll find his work on bookshelves across the country, in the Most Binged NETFLIX series HELLO NINJA, and soon in the leaf mold of your children’s imaginations.

Follow Forrest on Instagram or visit his website.