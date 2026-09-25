The Reason We Learn

The Reason We Learn

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Karen H's avatar
Karen H
18h

Excellent piece. It reminds me of the term “suicidal empathy.” I am an ardent supporter of the concept of “both/and.” You can protect yourself and be wary of people, places and things that outright state they intend to harm you. It would be wise to believe them.

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Ian Underwood's avatar
Ian Underwood
20h

Thanks for the recommendation. I had heard of the story, but hadn't read it, and now I have, and it's everything you said it was.

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