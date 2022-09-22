Schools Are Teaching Kids What to Feel: Weaponizing Empathy

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: “They’re teaching kids WHAT to think, not HOW to think!”Sounds about right at first, until you look more closely at what’s happening in schools. Kids are being taught HOW to think — like social justice activists—but more importantly, they’re being taught WHAT TO FEEL.

Teaching kids to evaluate every situation based on how it makes them feel, and evaluating every person based on how that person feels, or makes them feel, is very dangerous. Most frightening of all, teaching kids which feelings they should have is downright abusive, and a violation of their personal boundaries and individual autonomy. ”Empathy” has been weaponized, and schools are making sure your kids will be “carrying” when they come home to your values.Paul and I explain why this is a problem, and what you can do about it!

Paul Rossi is a high school mathematics teacher, tutor, writer, and musician. He has been tutoring since 2007 and taught math at Grace Church School from 2012 to 2021. His essay "I Refuse to Stand by While My Students are Indoctrinated" [link] was published in April 2021. He's done a bevy of podcasts with hosts such as as Jordan Peterson and Megyn Kelly. He graduated with a B.A. in French Literature from Cornell in 1992, and got an M.A. in Educational Psychology at Hunter College in 2010. He's currently writing a Guide to free expression for K-12 students.

Follow Paul on Twitter here: @pauldrossi

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