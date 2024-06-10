Scrutinizing Gender Education in Public Schools, with Justine Deterling

Join me for a conversation with Justine Deterling, founder of a new resource for families called Gender Health Query, a medical and queer theory watchdog organization with a focus on same-sex attracted youth. The site provides extensive information on many topics relating to pediatric medical transition of gender dysphoric youth and the impacts of contemporary gender ideology. Justine is an LGB human rights activist. Justine and her organization's members would like people to join them in opposing indoctrinating school children and teens into radicalization and unscientific worldviews around sex and gender. They have released a pro-parental rights document with well-researched and well-articulated reasons why gender activism in schools is inappropriate and harmful. It may help inform educators or be useful at public meetings. Activist-controlled institutions are a wider cultural problem and this trend must be reversed. Gender Health Query: https://thehomoarchy.com/ghq-home Parent/Educator Resource landing page: https://thehomoarchy.com/lgbt-trans-p... SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL If you appreciate this type of programming, please consider supporting my work: Join The Reason We Learn Community @WOKESCREEN : https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ Join The Reason We Parent - Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-... Hire me for consulting, tutoring and public speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman Purchase TRWL Merch: https://store.wokescreen.com/the-reas... Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... #gendereducation #publicschool #parenting #education #k12 #parentresource
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