The Reason We Learn

The Reason We Learn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
It's All Just A Ride's avatar
It's All Just A Ride
Feb 2

In general, I think that labelling the phenomenon "feminization" is just probably unnecessarily polemical, and in the end doesn't even really help describe concretely what it is that is happening. Like, I get what they mean, but it can be explained more clearly, and with less of the culture-war baggage, if they just focus on the actual effects, and less on the gendered blame game.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Reason We Learn
Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
Feb 3

This may sound like an odd question in the 21st century. But could it be boys simply learn best from other men because boys aspire to have healthy male role models? As a boy mom, I am keenly aware of this fact, and I am just thankful that my husband is a good man and father. If there were more male teachers, and better male role models in general, this might go a long way towards boys shaping up and being able to learn more, and perhaps if teachers were paid better wages then men would become teachers. I keep hearing how American teachers are overworked, underpaid, and sadly under so much social pressure and stress to be politically correct rather than honest.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Reason We Learn
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deborah Fillman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture