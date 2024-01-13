Stop Hiring College Graduates, with James Lindsay

f the title of this stream alarms you, good. You should be alarmed, especially if you're one of the millions of parents who think the purpose of a K12 education is to prepare your children to attend college, because you also believe a college degree is essential to getting hired at a so-called "good" job. Dr. James Lindsay joins me to talk about what's going on in America's institutions of "higher" learning, and why he's advising employers to STOP hiring college graduates. An American-born author, mathematician, and professional troublemaker, Dr. James Lindsay has written six books spanning a range of subjects including religion, the philosophy of science and postmodern theory. He is a leading expert on Critical Race Theory, which leads him to reject it completely. He is the founder of New Discourses and currently promoting his new book "Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity―and Why This Harms Everybody," which is currently being translated into more than fifteen languages. Follow his important work here: https://newdiscourses.com/ @ConceptualJames
--- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/debf/support