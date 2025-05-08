The Reason We Learn

1d

Simon is 18, has a car, but his mom said a change in plans = scuttle the meet up. Does she track him on the phone to ensure he stops at the appropriate gas station, or that he doesn’t linger in the “bad” part of town?

18, driving. My parents let me drive out from NY to Michigan to go to MSU. It’s insane. Why do parents want to be micromanaging their kids every step? You can tell I grew up in the sticks because getting a license is what I forced my kids to do as soon as they were of age. Driving - and doing it with the damn phone - helps you order your universe, exercise your judgement and keep your brain in shape. Parents want the infantilize their kids to the point of them becoming aphids, stuck in the chrysalis of the home.

My daughter, 23, got her job prior to her going thru graduation - she surpassed what my wife and I both did. If we treated her like a fragile china doll she would be a boomerang child. She has her own place, my 20 yr old son is pissed because he wants to be out as well. That’s because we didn’t freak out an arrange every single moment and insist that they be tethered to us by phone, at all times.

The Zoomers and Gen-Alphas will never take the baton and run with it because we coddle them.

OLD School Learning's avatar
OLD School Learning
1d

It sounds like the mom has severe anxiety or something and he's her "rock" rather than the other way around. If she can't handle that type of change of plans, something is off. If I had to guess based on such limited information -- sometimes the really somber, responsible, mature kids are actually being parentified and shouldering the burden of their parents' emotional needs.

