Subverting the Woke School Agenda

In this show, Alvin Lui and I go over how woke ideas get into school, and why they’re so hard to combat, or get out. We also unveil Courage is a Habit’s latest explainer about the different kinds of abusers in and around your child’s school, and how you should deal with them!Listen and learn about the Activist, the Liar, the Troll, and the Spineless, how they behave, and how (or if) you should engage with them.

Alvin Lui, President of Courage Is A Habit, is a political refugee from California. He moved his family to the mid-west only to find the same ideologies that ruined his old home are now spreading across the country. Courage Is A Habit is an organization that creates tools and strategies for the average parent, school board candidate, and legislator to take action in defending children from indoctrination in K-12.

Follow Alvin @CourageHabit on Twitter, and visit https://courageisahabit.org for everything you need to subvert the woke agenda in your school!

Please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription! Your support helps me produce as much free content as possible to help people fight back against woke agendas in schools!





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