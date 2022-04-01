Taking Back Your Child's Education

Last week I was a fortunate enough to interview Dr. Ping, a child of Mao’s Cultural Revolution who managed to educate himself (he was always naturally good at math, he explains), and go onto college and graduate school.

In 1995, he moved to Indianapolis to work as a senior engineer, and later became a US citizen. In 2011, after retiring from engineering, he became a math teacher, and began to notice similarities in the American Schools to those he experienced during the cultural revolution. Not seeing reform of the existing system as a solution, in 2018 he started a non-profit organization, Poema Institute, to research and promote alternative education models.

During this conversation, we talk about what those eery similarities are, why they’re harmful to our kids right now, and how dangerous they are for the future of the country, and Western civilization as we know it.

More optimistically, we talked about what we can do right now to improve education for our kids, while protecting them from the damage of the Marxist/Maoist ideas dominating K-12 in America right now.

Dr. Ping deserves our full attention. Who better to raise the alarm, and help us understand why it’s essential to use our freedoms while we can, lest we lost them? I’m grateful he took the time to do this interview, and hope not only to have him back again soon, but to work with him on building alternatives in the near future!

Read Dr. Ping's Book, Our Children Are Not Prepared https://www.amazon.com/Our-Children-A...

Read his article Education 4.0: Transforming Students to Masters Instead of Slaves https://www.patreon.com/posts/19306338

You can find Dr. Ping on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/TakingBackEducation

7:19 The Four Olds

20:29 Marxism is a religion

22:20 What’s wrong with math right now?

30:09 Dumbing us down

42:57 We don’t teach reason

49:04 Building a “new” world requires destruction

1:16:21 “Education 4.0: The Lost Tools for Learning, and the Microschool Initiative





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