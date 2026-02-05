Not every student feels free to speak up in class.

The following guest essay is published with the author’s permission. She is a senior at a high school in California and has asked to remain semi-anonymous for privacy reasons. What follows is her firsthand account of attending her school’s anti-ICE walkout and her reflections on the educational climate that shaped it.

“‘Do it! If you’re not walking out, what are you doing?!”

“‘It’s an excused absence. You should be doing it. ICE is awful.’”

I’m a senior at a high school in California. I first heard about the Abolish ICE walk-out from an Instagram page promoting it, and it was all people at school were talking about. Students handed out flyers at lunch describing the event and the purpose of the protest: “oppose ICE’s actions” and “stand up for those unable.” The flyers gave no information or context on the issue, so it seemed a given that everyone would want to join. This was true for my friends, who said it was “obvious” they should go. Teachers opened their classrooms at lunch so students could make posters. When the bell rang, they didn’t tell students to get to class. Some teachers even had posters with anti-ICE slogans hanging on the whiteboard. Some simply said “No ICE”, others said “Education not Deportation.” At the bottom of each poster was the California Teachers’ Association logo. I took these to be a political statement and a signal to the students of the teachers’ support.

On the day of the walkout, all students participating wore black, and most teachers even wore black as well. Students had posters with anti-ICE slogans. Many teachers and staff from my school attended, handed out posters, regulated traffic, or came to watch us gather at 11:45 am. While teachers claimed they were only there to support students and their free speech, their presence gave the impression they were supportive of opposing ICE. Hundreds of students from eight different schools joined together at the city park. I interviewed many people and asked questions like why they decided to attend the protest, what they know about ICE, and whether undocumented immigrants should stay in America–including the ones who have committed violent crimes. Many people said that they were displeased with how ICE was handling the deportation issue. Some explained that ICE or some sort of regulation of the border should still be used, but maybe refined. Others believed that ICE should be completely abolished. I got the idea that most people believe in open borders, no one is illegal on “stolen land,” and that anyone who wants to should be able to come to America, no matter what.

Many people thought that they were making history and being brave by challenging Trump and his deportation policies (even though Obama and Clinton took similar actions). I’m proud of them for not being afraid to speak their minds and exercising their free speech. But I have to wonder how much of this protest was actually “student-led.” I have noticed that social science classes, especially the required 9th grade ethnic studies class, often subtly encourage students to challenge power. They do this by teaching us about social justice movements and how history can only be changed if we use our voices. We had assignments where we practiced making posters to recruit for social movements. We were primed for this moment. I do think it is important for students to know that we can and should use our voices. However, for me, this protest was a manifestation of a slow, steady drip of social justice ideology being pumped into our veins without us even feeling it. In ethnic studies, we learned about hegemony and dominant narratives–how we are like a fish swimming in the water of the dominant culture and don’t even realize it. They were talking about white supremacy culture, but the concept still applies here–they had simply swapped one dominant narrative for another. For example, they taught us about dehumanization. Everyone at the protest claimed that ICE was dehumanizing immigrants, but no one thought it was dehumanizing to ICE agents to hold up signs like “ICE is better when it’s crushed” or “F*** ICE.”

I am reminded of Yeonmi Park’s memoir, While Time Remains. She is a political activist who grew up in North Korea, where she was clearly indoctrinated in school. In her memoir, she claims that schools in America today are also indoctrinating students. While attending Columbia University, she was taught how not to be a racist bigot, 100+ possible pronouns for someone, and that Jane Austen’s novels are full of sexist, white supremacist stories. These lessons were simply lectured to students without question or discourse, and they believed them because how could an Ivy League university be wrong? Instead of framing George Washington as a national hero, he is a slave-owner. Similar stories have been taught at my high school. I have seen the oppressed vs. the oppressor narrative show up in class so many times that it is now the single story, along with the idea that rich, old, white males are overpowering our economy and that, therefore, capitalism is white supremacist and the root cause of poverty. The oppressor is always the villain, the oppressed are always the protagonists. When it comes to ICE and immigrants, the roles are cast accordingly. While teachers might not explicitly say this, some students–like myself–can put two and two together and recognize that this is what the teachers want us to believe.

Constant exposure to these beliefs is exhausting for students like me, who have alternative beliefs than what we are taught at school. Our district claims that school should be “a safe learning environment that promotes intellectual growth, health, creativity, and respect for self and others,” but I must censor myself to avoid getting insulted or bullied. Students in America should not feel this way. Students should not be bullied for questioning what they are being taught. On a school-wide news video reporting on the protest, one student anchor narrated that “‘It’s necessary that our community stands up for what we believe in and not sit down and watch as innocent lives are lost to an unchecked government.’” This claim implies that ALL students agreed with the protest and that there wasn’t an outlier. The word “we” emphasizes that everyone felt the same way, despite this being a controversial policy issue and not a moral one. It’s hard to believe anyone who opposed the protest felt respected rather than shamed after watching this video in class. I just felt frustrated at the explicit endorsement of the unchecked claims about the “unchecked government.”

Teachers claimed that their actions at the protest were nonpartisan, that they were simply supporting us in expressing our first amendment rights. But if the walk out was for a pro-life event or to oppose mask mandates, would they still join and support students? This whole event made me question if teachers are really nonpartisan in their job. Just because I live in a blue city and state doesn’t mean I should be taught in a blue school. Every student deserves to be educated to analyze the facts from all sides, not simply default to sympathizing with the oppressed. We need to become critical thinkers and not rely on teachers to do the thinking for us. My peers and I are the next generation of voters. How we’re educated could change everything about America, even the very values we stand on. Maybe that’s the point.

Thank you for reading this guest essay. At The Reason We Learn, I believe the voices of students themselves are essential to understanding what’s happening inside today’s classrooms. This student chose to write under semi-anonymity to avoid social or academic repercussions, and her perspective echoes concerns I’ve heard from many young people who feel pressure to conform to dominant narratives in school settings.

Sharing student experiences helps open space for honest conversation about K–12 education. If you are a student—or the parent of a student—who would like to submit your own experience, feel free to reach out.