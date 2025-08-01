The Reason We Learn

The Reason We Learn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJ's avatar
DJ
4d

This is wonderful and a great idea. Thanks for doing this and I truly hope it becomes a meaningful reward for you both in the young lives you touch and the support it brings in for you and your family!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Reason We Learn
Dave Abramson's avatar
Dave Abramson
2d

Students are wired to be relevant.

This way of learning gives them substantially more than the rinse and repeat of textbook education.

Knowing why you believe what you believe opens a whole new world to encouraged kids.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Deborah Fillman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture