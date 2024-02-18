Teaching Trends That Make Learning Harder with Daniel Buck

Daniel Buck is an Editorial and Policy Associate at the Thomas B. Fordham Institute. He is the author of What Is Wrong with Our Schools? and taught English and English as a second language at the middle and high school levels. He earned his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, along with bachelor’s degrees in English literature and the Spanish language. His work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, National Affairs, National Review, the New York Post, First Things, and many other publications. Find Daniel @MrDanielBuck SUPPORT MY WORK: Your support makes my work possible. If you appreciate this content, please consider supporting me in one of the following ways: Join The Reason We Learn Community @WOKESCREEN : https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ Join The Reason We Parent - Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-... Hire me for consulting, tutoring and public speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman Purchase TRWL Merch: https://store.wokescreen.com/the-reas... Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... #education #teaching #k12 #parenting #publicschool #instructor #projectbasedlearning #studentled #teachersunions #edtech #21stcenturyskills #sel
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