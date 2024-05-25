The Battle for Liberal Education is Still Uphill with Stephen Hicks

Stephen R. C. Hicks joins me to discuss the Illiberalism on College and University Campuses. We will address the following: 1. How the ideological capture at American, Russian and Chinese universities share the same illiberal pattern 2. What is the dominant philosophy in the American college/university right now, and why is that a problem? 3. What would take to restore academic and intellectual freedom to higher education (is it even possible)? Stephen R.C. Hicks is Professor of Philosophy at Rockford University, Illinois, USA, Executive Director of the Center for Ethics and Entrepreneurship, and Senior Scholar at The Atlas Society.* He has six books: * Explaining Postmodernism: Skepticism and Socialism from Rousseau to Foucault (Scholarly Publishing, 2004; Expanded Edition, 2011) * His writings have been translated into seventeen languages: * He has published in academic journals such as Business Ethics Quarterly, Teaching Philosophy, and Review of Metaphysics, as well as other publications such as The Wall Street Journal and Cato Unbound.* In 2010, he won his university’s Excellence in Teaching Award.* He has been Visiting Professor of Business Ethics at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., Visiting Professor at Jagiellonian University, Poland, Visiting Fellow at the Social Philosophy & Policy Center in Bowling Green, Ohio, Visiting Fellow at Harris Manchester College at Oxford University in England, Senior Fellow at The Objectivist Center in New York, and Visiting Professor at the University of Kasimir the Great, Poland.* He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Guelph, Canada, and his Ph.D. in philosophy from Indiana University, Bloomington, USA. Article referenced: https://www.stephenhicks.org/2024/02/... On Education: https://www.stephenhicks.org/education/ SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL Your support makes my work possible. If you appreciate this content, please consider supporting me in one of the following ways: Join The Reason We Learn Community @WOKESCREEN : https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ Join The Reason We Parent - Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-... Hire me for consulting, tutoring and public speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman Purchase TRWL Merch: https://store.wokescreen.com/the-reas... Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... #college #university #philosophy #stephenhicks #teaching #education
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