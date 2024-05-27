The Bigger Story Behind Google AI with Shannon Edwards

There's a bigger story behind Google's AI than you may realize. Watch this show to learn more... About Shannon Edwards: For nearly 20 years Shannon worked for startups in Silicon Valley and Europe, first in marketing and communications, and later in general management, including at Netflix, LinkedIn, eBay, luxury resale marketplace Vestiaire Collective, and shopping search engine ShopStyle. As CEO of Styloko, in 2016 she oversaw the development of a shopping app that used computer vision and machine learning to suggest similar items of clothing to consumers. With her experience in data-rich shopping marketplaces and advertising platforms, Shannon became a frequent global media contributor covering data trends in the online shopping space. With her mantra of “there is no AI without all of us” Shannon is calling for a reset in how freely and absentmindedly we give of our information without consideration for the exchange we are making with the companies now building AI. Shannon has a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University. She lives in New York City with her husband and two teenage daughters. SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL If you appreciate this type of programming, please consider supporting my work: Join The Reason We Learn Community @WOKESCREEN : https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ Join The Reason We Parent - Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-... Hire me for consulting, tutoring and public speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman Purchase TRWL Merch: https://store.wokescreen.com/the-reas... Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... #google #AI #Gemini #datamining #dataprivacy
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