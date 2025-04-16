The Reason We Learn

The Reason We Learn

6d

This essay caught my attention as I've been grappling with what I see as a constant nudge at the university where I teach to 'be on the lookout for depressed students' (let's say), get into their business, begging the question to ensure that they agree that they are depressed, then in mother hen fashion, take them under a wing down to the health center, where SSRI's will be prescribed. At a recent faculty meeting, one colleague bragged about how "grateful" the student was whom she pushed into the health center.

I find this invasive, and reaping the effect expressed here. The students are not allowed to get over their depression on their own. They are taught that they have to get medication and counseling for it. They will have little idea, based on this, that abject states are not necessarily static, that a traumatic experience can, indeed, fade with time.

Some years ago, a student in one of my classes witnessed someone jump from a high window on campus to their death. Granted, this would be a horrible thing to see, and it would haunt the witness for a while. The notice sent by the school emphasized feeling traumatized and seeking counseling. On the one hand, perhaps the decedent would not have killed herself if she'd had counseling, but I'm not sure about that. In my own experience, therapy kept my attention fixed on feeling sad, and I found myself dependent on this paid stranger to make me feel better, which made me feel worse. I realized that my spirits generally lifted on the walk home, so I thought Hey, maybe I just need to walk around and look at things...?

On the other side, why not appeal to the value of friends and family, and to our inner strength, and wish aloud in that announcement that the decedent had trusted that time might heal her wounds, but she took that opportunity away from herself?

The student who witnessed it told me that the therapist just sat there with a piteous look on her face that made her feel worse. Her Korean parents told her not to take the medications that were prescribed. She asked what I thought. I tried to wriggle out of it (not my place). She kept at it. So finally I said, Well, these terrible feelings do go away. It might take time, but you'll feel better.

The director then called to take me to task for that. The student came in the following week with an SSRI prescription that would deny her the experience of seeing that indeed, she would have moved on, on her own.

6 replies by The Reason We Learn and others
7d

'People taught to express, not to reason. Taught to adjust, not to understand. Taught to conform, not to conceptualize.'

I urge you to take care with the 'progressive' vs 'traditional' dichotomy. Similar to the flaw in viewing political reality in a tired old left vs. right wing polarity, the reality in education is far more complex than simply attributing everything that's wrong to so-called progressive ideology.

Less than a year ago, I may have been inclined to agree with your argument. However, I'm an Australian high school English teacher who's just come out of a deeply disappointing experience where I believed I was finally 'at home' within a school celebrated for its successful approach to evidence informed explicit teaching (often equated with 'back-to-basics' traditionalism). I had every reason to believe that there, after a decade in the constructivist wilderness, I would at last find a bulwark against progressivism and the outcomes you've summarised above.

I was wrong. The school's approach to explicit teaching produced *exactly the same outcomes*.

33 replies by The Reason We Learn and others
89 more comments...

