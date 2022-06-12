The Great Reset of the American Mind

This show is essential listening/viewing if you want to better understand why Social Emotional Learning (SEL) is so popular amongst progressive/woke educators today (and ed-tech firms, and the Federal Department of Education). This show began as a collaboration between ScioSophia, Lisa Logan and I, and rapidly turned into a panel discussion featuring James Lindsay of New Discourses, and Paul Rossi of Legal Insurrection when the two joined us not long after we started!

The “paper” we reference throughout the broadcast, which you can read for yourself because it’s publicly available, is titled Psychodata: disassembling the psychological, economic, and statistical infrastructure of ‘social-emotional learning’.

One thing we all agreed on: this is the creepiest paper we’ve ever read about education.

Whether you’re a parent or not, you need to understand where the few want to take the many in the future, and how they’re using children to take us there. Even we would wonder where our tinfoil hats were if we hadn’t verified the information presented in this paper ourselves. It’s legit, and the people writing and promoting these ideas, think we are the “problematic” ones for opposing them. Have a listen, and decide for yourselves.

I welcome all comments to this one, it’s that important. Thanks as always for your support! When you become a paid subscriber, you help make this work possible.Follow me on twitter @deb_fillman





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