The Hidden Homophobia in Gender Ideology

Today, I sat down with Dennis Noel Kavanagh to discuss an issue that keeps me up nights: the gender ideology dominating the places where our children — as young as 3 — go for daycare, school, socializing, and interaction online. I asked Dennis to talk with us today because of his experience and background fighting against this ideology, and for gay rights, in the UK.

If you’re unfamiliar with Dennis, he is former criminal barrister and now legal commentator, he is one of the three directors of the "Gay Men's Network", a not for profit organization fighting modern forms of homophobia. You can read his writing, and learn more about him on his Substack.

If you’ve been thinking something is seriously wrong with the affirmation-model of care pushed by the mainstream, including the Biden Administration, the medical and psychiatric community, and even the Department of Education, you need to hear from Dennis.He covered things you won’t be hearing much about elsewhere:

* the ahistorical nature, top-down nature of the “Trans” movement

* the cult-like/pseudo-religious nature of the ideology

* the EX-clusion (excommunication) of de-transitioners

* the impact of “tolerating” trans ideology on gay children and adults

* how the U.S. has gone farther down the rabbit hole than the UK, and Dennis’ theory of why that is

* how the LGB individuals are targeted, abused, and punished for speaking out

* what we can, and must do ASAP to protect our kids, and our families from this dangerous ideology

Thank you for listening, and sharing this broadcast.

Please also consider becoming a paid supporter of this Substack. I’m fully independent, and your support makes it possible for me to bring you content like this!





Get full access to The Reason We Learn at thereasonwelearn.substack.com/subscribe --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/debf/support