The Trouble With Trauma Informed Education with Beanie Geoghegan

"Trauma-Informed" is a term you've likely heard a lot lately, but what does it mean in the context of your child's education? We'll explain why you need to know, and need to push back on it, hard. Beanie Geoghegan is Manager of Content & Solutions and Co-Founder of Freedom in Education. She has been involved in education for over two decades as a teacher, parent, volunteer, and advocate. She spent the last 2 ½ years in a leadership position for a national parents organization where she also created mission driven content and worked side by side with parents in Kentucky and nationally to champion parents rights and shine a light on the harmful content in K-12 schools. She is passionate about ensuring that all students have access to a high-quality education that shapes them into virtuous citizens and prepares them for a purposeful life. Though her four children are no longer in school, she is using her experience in the classroom and as a parent to continue to advocate for the next generation. Beanie is married to her high school sweetheart and spends a lot of her free time letting dogs in and out of the house. Find Beanie at Freedom in Education: https://freedomined.org/
On X @Beanie0597
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