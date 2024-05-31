The WPATH Files: Experimenting on Children Exposed, with Dennis Kavanagh

Dennis is back to discuss the WPATH files revelations, as well as this week's ban by the NHS on giving puberty blockers to minors. We will discuss what this means for the overall battle for reality-based medicine and responsible treatment of gender dysphoria, as well as what it took to get this far. Dennis Noel Kavanagh is a former criminal barrister and now legal commentator, he is one of the three directors of the "Gay Men's Network", a not for profit organisation fighting modern forms of homophobia. Subscribe to Dennis's Substack at https://dennisnoelkavanagh.substack.com/ SHOW NOTES: Andrew Doyle's Free Speech Nation: • The WPATH Files: ‘One of the Biggest ... WPATH Files: https://environmentalprogress.org/big... WPATH FAQ: https://static1.squarespace.com/stati... Puberty Blockers Banned in England and Wales: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/polit... SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL If you appreciate this type of programming, please consider supporting my work: Join The Reason We Learn Community @WOKESCREEN : https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ Join The Reason We Parent - Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-... Hire me for consulting, tutoring and public speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman Purchase TRWL Merch: https://store.wokescreen.com/the-reas... Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... Want to create live streams like this? Check out StreamYard: https://streamyard.com/pal/d/57025435...#WPATHfiles #genderdysphoria #education #woke
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