Shelly is a Homeschooling mom and YouTuber whose channel, There’s No Place Like Home, helps new and experienced homeschooling parents alike learn and grow as they customize their children’s educations.

In this show, she joins me to talk about the following:

* What homeschooling is and isn’t, debunking a couple of myths along the way.

* What new homeschoolers need to do, and not do, to maximize their success.

* Why homeschoolers should be wary of School Choice initiatives.

Whether you’re thinking about homeschooling, or already doing it, you’ll get something out of this show!

Thanks for listening! Be sure to follow Shelly on her channel, and on Twitter @redheadmom8.

Your paid subscription makes this work possible! Thank you for subscribing.





Get full access to The Reason We Learn at thereasonwelearn.substack.com/subscribe --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/debf/support