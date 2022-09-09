Understanding School Choice

If you think supporting School Choice is a no-brainer, you need to hear from Nicki. Before you leap to embrace this supposed salvation from the public schools you think you're "stuck" with, take the time to fully understand what the government's definition of "choice" is, and how that affects you, and the future of education in America. Nicki is a second-generation homeschooler, author of the book Anyone Can Homeschool, homeschool blogger for 13 years, and a 22-year veteran homeschooling mom. She also speaks at homeschool conferences and publishes a series of American history books from primary sources.

Website: http://Nickitruesdell.com

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