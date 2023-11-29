What if You Don't Fit in With Being Different?

Margo Margen (not her real name) has an important story to tell us all, her Gen Z peers especially. Hear what it was like to have history and English classes focus almost exclusively on the race or ethnicity of historical figures, characters, and authors, as well as how frustrating it was to leave class each day feeling like every conversation you’ll have with anyone is, and should be, a social minefield. Hear hear how endless repetition of the same narratives and themes was not only boring, but also sent a clear message: there are correct and incorrect ways of thinking and “knowing,” and those must critique and deconstruct historical ‘norms.” This show is for you if you’ve ever wondered what it’s really like to attend a postmodern “woke” private school from 8th through 12th grade, or walk through life in general believing that everyone is either an oppressor, or oppressed. Find Margo's Work: Third Factor: https://www.thirdfactor.org/ Maladjusted to Maladjustment group: https://www.thirdfactor.org/member-gr... CroXcards and my other creative works: https://boardgamesmargomargan.wordpre...
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