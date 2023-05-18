Daniel Buck, practicing classroom teacher, and author of "What is wrong with our schools?" joins me to discuss his book, so I can (I hope) persuade you to BUY IT AND READ IT. To be an effective advocate for your children, you to know and understand what you're asking for (and rejecting) when it comes to their education. If you want transparency, you need to know enough about education to evaluate what you're given. Daniel's book will give you both, in a short 200 pages!

I am NOT paid to endorse the book, nor was I given a copy. I bought myself, so you can trust me completely on this, it will be the most important book you read all year. Buy it here: https://a.co/d/foMcs8R Daniel Buck is a senior visiting fellow at the Fordham Institute, editor-in-chief of Chalkboard Review, and author. He earned his master's degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. His work has appeared in various publications including National Review, the Wall Street Journal, RealClearEducation, and The New York Post. He has taught English literature and English as a second language in public and private schools at the middle and high-school levels.

Find Daniel on Twitter @mrdanielbuck





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